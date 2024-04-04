Five things to know about Canada's lucrative baby eel fishery
Tiny, translucent baby eels, called elvers, are back in the news after two Mi'kmaq men from Nova Scotia reported being detained by federal fisheries officers and then left far from home at 1 a.m. -- without footwear or phones -- after they were caught fishing near Shelburne, N.S.
The federal government closed the lucrative elver fishery on March 11 after violence and intimidation plagued last year's fishing season in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. But many Mi'kmaq people maintain they have a treaty right to fish for the baby eels.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the allegations of mistreatment of the fishers "very troubling," has promised a complete investigation by his government.
In an emailed statement Thursday, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier said she intends to meet with Mi'kmaq leaders as soon as possible to discuss the arrests of the two fishers. The minister was not made available for an interview.
Why are elvers so valuable?
The minuscule baby eels weigh a few grams and are less than 10 centimetres long. Elvers, sometimes called glass eels, are typically flown to Asia where they're raised to maturity and sold for food. Elvers are vital to the worldwide supply of Japanese food, where the mature eels are used in unagi dishes at sushi restaurants.
The baby eels are worth about $5,000 per kilogram -- more than lobsters, scallops or salmon -- making them the most valuable fish by weight in Canada.
How and where are they fished?
Elvers are fished at night from coastal rivers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Maine. They are harvested in the springtime as they return to the rivers from their ocean spawning areas. They can be harvested using minimal equipment, often with a bucket and a fine funnel-shaped net called a fyke net or a dip net.
"Basically you only need a bucket and a net, and you're in business," Stanley King, a commercial licence-holder from Nova Scotia, said about his concerns with elver poaching in a December 2023 interview.
Some commercial fishers allege that black market buyers encourage poaching.
What has the federal government done to control the fishery?
As of 2023, Ottawa had issued a total of nine licences for elver-fishing operations in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, with an overall quota of 9,960 kilograms per season. That quota has been in place since 2005.
For the past two seasons, Ottawa has allocated 14 per cent of the commercial elver quota to Indigenous fishers. New Brunswick's Wolastoqey Nation, which represents six bands, holds one commercial licence, while another is held by several Mi'kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia.
Ottawa shut down the season in 2023 after reports of violence related to unauthorized fishing, and this year it did not allow the season to open. The fishery was closed in 2020 over similar concerns.
Brian Giroux, a commercial fisher with Shelburne Elver Group, said that during previous closures the federal Fisheries Department has failed to adequately guard against poaching. As a result, Giroux said Thursday that 2023 was the busiest year for illegal elver fishing he has seen in his 25-year career.
What are the First Nations claims of treaty rights?
Ottawa has said it allocated part of the elver quota to Indigenous groups to recognize their right to make a moderate living from hunting, gathering and fishing -- a right affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in the 1999 Marshall Decision.
On March 15, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs expressed their frustration that the federal fisheries minister closed the 2024 elver season despite the assembly's proposal for a system that it said would strengthen conservation and sustainability of the elver stocks and be "a blueprint for livelihood access."
The assembly says Ottawa has a duty to uphold treaty rights and that the closure of this year's season will result in the loss of more than $18 million for authorized Mi'kmaq elver fishers.
"The Assembly continues to be firm that (the Fisheries Department) must respect its reconciliation obligations by working honestly and transparently alongside the Mi'kmaq to ensure the proper management and sustainability of our resources and respect for Mi'kmaq rights," the statement says.
Commercial fishers' concerns
Stanley King, a licence holder with Atlantic Elver Fishery, said the tension within the industry is a result of years of federal mismanagement, which has allowed poaching to flourish.
"Prior to this season, I would say they have done an abysmal job enforcing and prosecuting," King said in an interview Thursday.
King said he sees signs that early-season poaching enforcement is picking up among federal fisheries officers, adding that he hopes it continues in order to maintain the future stock of the species.
In a March 25 statement on Facebook, the Fisheries Department said that since March 6 it had arrested 39 individuals who are under investigation for the unauthorized harvest of elvers across southwest Nova Scotia.
King says the Mi'kmaq treaty right to make a moderate livelihood doesn't apply to out-of-season fishing when the sustainability of the species is at risk.
"The duty to protect conservation of any species trumps any perceived right that First Nations individual may have. So they can say that they were fishing under a moderate livelihood right, but it doesn't really fly even under the test of Marshall," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: Early April storms strike
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
Drug smuggler who tried to bring $3.5M worth of cocaine into Canada handed 9-year prison sentence
A drug smuggler was sentenced to nine years in prison for trying to bring more than 70 kilograms of cocaine over the Pacific Highway border crossing in B.C., officials say.
One Canadian missing, two rescued, in Taiwan quake zone, says diplomat
Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing after the powerful earthquake that hit the island this week, while two tourists from Canada have been 'successfully rescued' from a national park.
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
Calgary
-
RCMP launch homicide investigation after human remains found near Tsuut'ina First Nation
Human remains were discovered near the Tsuut’ina First Nation on Wednesday and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Calgary police continue search for Chelsea Davidenas' body
Calgary police are continuing their search for the body of presumed murder victim Chelsea Davidenas.
-
Calgary under a snowfall warning as heavy, wet snow blankets the city
A snowfall warning issued for the foothills Wednesday was expanded to include the City of Calgary and areas north.
Edmonton
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
'Bursting at the seams,' Zebra Centre fundraising to complete move to brand new space in west Edmonton
Edmonton's Zebra Centre is leaving its original but long outgrown home in the downtown core.
Montreal
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
More than 100,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
More than 100,000 customers remain without power across Quebec after snow blanketed the province Thursday.
-
Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West
A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Spring snowstorm brings 15 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 15 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
London
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks.
-
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
Barrie
-
OPP officer convicted of assault dodges jail time with suspended sentence
Constable Bailey Nicholls of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was handed a suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting an Orillia woman during an arrest more than four years ago - a sentence that will likely save her job in law enforcement.
-
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
-
OPP charged 2 suspects with shoplifting from retail store
On Wednesday, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals with shoplifting from a retail store in Bracebridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
After 25 years, Sudbury’s Dog House serves its final round of beer and wings
After almost 25 years of serving wings and beer across the street from Sudbury Arena, the Dog House has closed its doors for good.
-
Northern Ont. school board touts success of putting vape detectors in washrooms
A school board in northern Ontario is leading the way in reducing vaping in schools -- and the rest of the province in taking notice.
Kitchener
-
$250 parking spot? Kitchener tenants battle landlord over parking price pressure
An ongoing battle between a landlord and tenants in Kitchener has sunk to a new low – a price hike for underground parking.
-
Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph
Believing a Guelph man may be armed with a weapon, police ordered him to get on the ground at gunpoint Thursday morning.
-
Wilmot farmland owners still in the dark about next steps on expropriation
Farmers in Wilmot Township are getting ready to start seeding because the Region of Waterloo has been radio silent about plans to either buy their land or expropriate it.
Windsor
-
'I didn’t expect my religion teacher to have that conversation with me': Complainant testifies against former Windsor teacher
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is on trial for eight sex offences – against two complainants - for allegations ranging from 2015 to 2019.
-
Suspect wanted in alleged St. Clair College campus sexual assault
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged sexual assault on the St. Clair College campus.
-
65,000 native trees to be planted in Windsor-Essex region soon
Upwards of 65,000 native trees are expected to be planted in Windsor-Essex this year by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) with the spring planting season about to get underway.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
-
Man charged following attack inside Confusion Corner Burger King
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man following an attack at a Burger King that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
Regina
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'Jim changed the course of my life': Riders' CEO Craig Reynolds reflects on Jim Hopson's impact
After the news former Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Jim Hopson passed away earlier this week – current President and CEO Craig Reynolds is reflecting on the impact Hopson left on not only him – but the entire CFL family.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
-
'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
Vancouver
-
Why Canada should prioritize protecting wild pollinator populations: UBC study
Better protections for wild pollinator populations in Canada could result in major financial gains for farmers while increasing food security across the nation, according to a new B.C.-based study.
-
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
-
B.C. Police Act changes pave way for better oversight, governance
The British Columbia government is bringing in changes to its Police Act to improve governance and oversight of municipal police departments in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
-
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.