    Former New Brunswick minister says he won't run in upcoming election

    MLA Daniel Allain speaks to reporters at the New Brunswick Legislative Building.
    A former minister in New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government announced today he won't be running in the upcoming election.

    Daniel Allain says in a statement on social media that after 25 years in municipal and provincial politics and the civil service, he plans to return to the private sector.

    Allain was one of two ministers -- along with former transport minister, Jeff Carr -- dropped from cabinet by Premier Blaine Higgs for signing a letter expressing "extreme disappointment" following changes to the province's policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

    Carr announced this week that he also will not run in the election, expected in October.

    Allain declares in his statement his "unwavering" support for the Progressive Conservative party, adding that for him the party must be fiscally conservative and socially progressive.

    Higgs's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Allain's departure.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

