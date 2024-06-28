N.S. man charged with impaired driving following three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke

A 75-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., is facing multiple impaired driving offences in connection to a three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke that hospitalized five people on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to the crash on the 200 block of Highway 1 around 10:45 a.m. They learned a Mazda CX-5 stopped in the westbound lane to turn onto Richard John Drive when a Dodge Ram allegedly hit it.

The collision sent the Mazda into the opposing lane where it crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado travelling eastbound.

The Mazda Driver, a 72-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, went to hospital with life-threatening injuries along with two youth passengers who had minor injuries. The 55-year-old driver of the Chevrolet also went to hospital with minor injuries, while the 64-year-old passenger in the Dodge Ram suffered serious injuries.

The release says officers noted the driver appeared to show signs of impairment and he refused a demand for a sample of his breath.

Donald Russell Harvey was arrested and charged with:

two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

obstructing a peace officer

two counts of refusal to comply with a demand

Harvey was remanded into custody and he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

