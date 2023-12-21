Fredericton man charged with possessing child pornography

A Fredericton man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a police investigation in the community.

According to a Thursday news release, the New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation unit started the investigation in 2022. On April 5, 2023, members of the unit, along with officers from the Fredericton Police Force, executed a search warrant at a Fredericton residence and arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.

Police also seized several electronic devices.

Police say Drake Brayall was charged with child pornography possession on Dec. 19. He will be back in court on March 26, 2024.

