Fredericton police seize $13K-worth of drugs from stolen vehicle

A man is facing charges after the Fredericton Police Force seized stolen items, weapons, and drugs valued at more than $53,000 from a stolen vehicle earlier this month.

Police found the stolen vehicle and seized the property and drugs on Oct. 6, according to a police news release. The seized items include:

22 calibre bullets

stolen licence plates and vehicle registration for another vehicle

Halloween masks

axe

bolt cutters

baseball bat

Taser

knives

pepper spray

$510 in cash

Police say the items, which include the stolen vehicle, are approximately valued at more than $40,000. Officers also seized drugs valued at nearly $13,000, including:

cocaine

methamphetamine

crack cocaine

scales and packaging supplies

case and lockbox

Officers arrested Tyler Williams-Cleghorn, 32, and charged him with:

motor vehicle theft

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

possession of a weapon

possession of break-in instruments

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Williams-Cleghorn was released on conditions and he is scheduled to reappear in court later this month.

