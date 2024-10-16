ATLANTIC
    • Fredericton police seize $13K-worth of drugs from stolen vehicle

    Fredericton police seized weapons and drugs from a stolen vehicle on Oct. 6, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) Fredericton police seized weapons and drugs from a stolen vehicle on Oct. 6, 2024. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
    A man is facing charges after the Fredericton Police Force seized stolen items, weapons, and drugs valued at more than $53,000 from a stolen vehicle earlier this month.

    Police found the stolen vehicle and seized the property and drugs on Oct. 6, according to a police news release. The seized items include:

    • 22 calibre bullets
    • stolen licence plates and vehicle registration for another vehicle
    • Halloween masks
    • axe
    • bolt cutters
    • baseball bat
    • Taser
    • knives
    • pepper spray
    • $510 in cash

    Police say the items, which include the stolen vehicle, are approximately valued at more than $40,000. Officers also seized drugs valued at nearly $13,000, including:

    • cocaine
    • methamphetamine
    • crack cocaine
    • scales and packaging supplies
    • case and lockbox

    Officers arrested Tyler Williams-Cleghorn, 32, and charged him with:

    • motor vehicle theft
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
    • possession of a weapon
    • possession of break-in instruments
    • possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
    • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    Williams-Cleghorn was released on conditions and he is scheduled to reappear in court later this month.

