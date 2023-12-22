Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces

Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia’s zone one, the price for regular unleaded self-service gasoline went up nearly five cents. The minimum price in the Halifax area is now 154.2 cents per litre.

Diesel also went up three cents. The minimum price in Halifax is 188.5 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, regular unleaded gas costs motorists 156.1 while diesel costs 190.4.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Drivers in P.E.I. saw an increase of 2.3 cents in regular self-serve gasoline for a minimum price of 156.9 per litre. Diesel spiked by 2.9 cents for a minimum price of 197.1.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Motorists in New Brunswick saw a three-cent increase in regular self-serve gasoline, bringing the maximum price to 157.2.

Diesel went up nearly two cents, making the maximum price for self-serve 198.7.