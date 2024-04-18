ATLANTIC
More

    • Greenfoot to spend $600K on Bedford, N.S., sports facility

    The Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford, N.S. (Source: Google Maps) The Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford, N.S. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Greenfoot Energy Solutions will give $600,000 to a sports facility in Bedford, N.S., over the next 10 years.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the HRM-4 Pad facility is now named the Greenfoot Energy Centre. The facility’s website says it has operated since 2010.

    The centre has four NHL-sized ice pads, a sports retail store, food and beverage services, and a large multi-purpose room.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News