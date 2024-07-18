Horse owner in P.E.I. saddened, confused after hair on her horses' tails cut off

A horse owner in Alberton, P.E.I., is heartbroken and confused after three of her horses had the hair cut off their tails over the weekend.

Brandi Leveque believes the incident that happened to her horses – named Earl, Alpo and Dora – was over a two-day period while they were out in the pasture.

Leveque told CTV News Atlantic the perpetrators breached an electrical fence and made their way into the pasture with the horses.

“We searched the fields. We thought maybe their tails had got caught somewhere or we weren't really sure what had happened,” she said.

“And the only conclusion we can come to is that someone has cut them. There's no trace of hair anywhere on the property.”

Leveque says after getting over the initial shock, she turned to social media for help.

“The responses are still coming. People are still giving ideas,” said Leveque.

Yogi Fell operates a sanctuary that rehabilitates abused and neglected horses in South Granville, P.E.I.,

She says she was shocked when she heard the news.

"I just felt terribly sorry for the horses,” she said.

A horse's tail is necessary for the animal's wellbeing, especially during the summer months.

"We have lots of flies, lots of mosquitoes and that is nature's way of them to swat them,” explained Fell. “They can swing that tail from left to right and in between their legs."

Since the horses’ tail hair was cut, Leveque says they are little less trusting of humans, even acting timid at times.

As far as why anyone would do such a thing, she says there are plenty of theories, but nothing concrete.

"Our mind is kind of still puzzled as to why this even happened,” she said.

The RCMP has been made aware of the incident and says they are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

