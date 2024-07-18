N.B. RCMP discovers human remains during search for missing woman

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating human remains found in a forest in Baie de Petit-Pokemouche on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officer found the remains in a wooded area off Highway 13 around 7:10 p.m. Police say the spot was an “area of interest” in the search of a missing 54-year-old Shippagan woman who was last seen on June 30.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the remains, nor do they believe criminality was involved.

RCMP say they will continue the investigation to determine the cause of death.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.