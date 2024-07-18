Wentworth man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant for a number of firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges has been arrested.

Brian Gary Keiver, 46, of Wentworth was wanted on charges of:

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

uttering threats

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

assault

overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)

unlawful confinement

failure to comply with an undertaking

failure to attend court

A news release from RCMP says Keiver was located and arrested on Thursday.

“The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with the investigation,” reads the release.

