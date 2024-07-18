ATLANTIC
    • Wentworth man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Brian Gary Keiver is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Brian Gary Keiver is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    A Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant for a number of firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges has been arrested.

    Brian Gary Keiver, 46, of Wentworth was wanted on charges of:

    • three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
    • uttering threats
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • assault
    • overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)
    • unlawful confinement
    • failure to comply with an undertaking
    • failure to attend court

    A news release from RCMP says Keiver was located and arrested on Thursday.

    “The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with the investigation,” reads the release.

