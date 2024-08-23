Halifax issues water quality advisory for Kinap Beach

ATLANTIC
    The Halifax Regional Municipality has issued a water quality advisory for Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, two weeks after it lifted the previous advisory for the area.

    According to a news release from the municipality, the advisory came into effect on Friday due to high bacteria levels in the water. People are advised to avoid swimming at the beach until the advisory is lifted.

    There are also water quality advisories at:

    • Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth
    • Kearney Lake Beach in Halifax
    • Kidston Lake Beach in Halifax
    • Shubie Park Beach in Dartmouth

    Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is also closed due to blue-green algae.

