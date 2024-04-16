Halifax Mooseheads dismiss head, assistant coaches

The Halifax Mooseheads has dismissed both its head and assistant coaches after the team lost in the first round of the playoffs.

According to a news release from the Mooseheads, general manager Cam Russell said the team dismissed head coach Jim Midgley and assistant coach Liam Heelis. For Midgley, the dismissal wrapped up his second stint as the team’s head coach; he served in the role for the 2017-2018 season and was replaced by Eric Veilleux.

“Jim and Liam are both good people and we wish them nothing but the best in their future,” said Sam Simon, owner of the Mooseheads, and Peter Simon, president of Simon Sports, in a joint statement. “This was a tough decision but one that’s right for the organization.”

The release says the Mooseheads won the Maritimes Division and finished fourth in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the 2023-2024 season, but they lost to seventh-seeded Acadie-Bathurst in the first round of the playoffs.

Midgley coached 88 wins with the Mooseheads. Heelis is leaving after three seasons on the bench. Assistant coach Brad MacKenzie will stay onboard for his fourth season.

The Mooseheads will start a search for new head and assistant coaches immediately. The QMJHL entry draft is scheduled for June 7 and 8 in Moncton.

