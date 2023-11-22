Halifax police investigating suspicious dumpster fires

The Halifax Regional Police is looking into two suspicious fires in Dartmouth dumpsters Tuesday night.

According to a news release, police and the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire outside a Primrose Street apartment around 9:30 p.m. They extinguished a blaze that was raging in a garbage dumpster behind the building.

Police say a second fire was found in a different dumpster behind an Albro Lake Road apartment and it was put out.

There were no reported injuries at either fire.

Police say they’re looking for a man who stands five-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He was described as wearing a black-hooded sweater, a light-coloured toque, blue jeans, and dark sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

