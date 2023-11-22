ATLANTIC
    Halifax police investigating suspicious dumpster fires

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    The Halifax Regional Police is looking into two suspicious fires in Dartmouth dumpsters Tuesday night.

    According to a news release, police and the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire outside a Primrose Street apartment around 9:30 p.m. They extinguished a blaze that was raging in a garbage dumpster behind the building.

    Police say a second fire was found in a different dumpster behind an Albro Lake Road apartment and it was put out.

    There were no reported injuries at either fire.

    Police say they’re looking for a man who stands five-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He was described as wearing a black-hooded sweater, a light-coloured toque, blue jeans, and dark sneakers with white soles.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

