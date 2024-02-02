Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment

The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Long Lake Drive around 11:30 p.m. They learned a bus operator had steered the vehicle into a ditch while trying to turn. There were no passengers onboard at the time.

Police say they demanded a roadside screen test from the driver, which he failed.

The 64-year-old driver was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of operating a conveyance while impaired and operating a conveyance while over 80 mg% of alcohol in the blood.