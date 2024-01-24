'He’s embracing the moment': Riverview, N.B., player showcases skills at prospects game
Some of the best young hockey players in the world were on the ice at the Avenir Centre in Moncton Wednesday night for the annual CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
One of them was Riverview’s Spencer Gill, who is having a strong season for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.
The 17-year-old defenceman could possibly be selected as high as the second or third round in this year’s NHL draft.
After Wednesday’s morning skate, Spencer spoke about the excitement of the event and the possibility of being picked in the draft.
“Obviously it would be a special moment for me and my family. It would be a dream come true for me. My goal is to make it, so getting drafted is a step towards that,” said Spencer. “There’s been a lot of people that have helped me along the way. Family, friends, teachers, parents, coaches. I really couldn’t do it without them.”
His mother Melissa and father Jamie were nervous about watching their son in such a big game, but they didn’t think Spencer was.
“I would say he’s actually pretty calm,” said Melissa. “That’s just his personality and who he is. He doesn’t really get nervous. He just kind of stays the same all the time. I think he’s embracing the moment too and enjoying it all especially in his hometown.”
Spencer’s older brother Dyllan also plays in the QMJHL and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.
Younger brother Zack plays for the U-18 Moncton Flyers and will likely be selected in this year’s Quebec league draft.
He’s impressed with his puck moving ability.
“I really like his passing. Good offensively, good at seeing guys when they’re open in the slot in front of the net. Best first pass I’ve seen,” said Zach.
Dyllan is currently injured and not playing with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, but the two have met a few times on the ice.
“It’s very cool. Those kind of plays you play more for your family, more for your parents. My mom and dad have put in more work for us and sacrificed more things then anyone has,” said Dyllan.
Although they both play defence, they had a memorable run-in last season.
“I went on a rush and for whatever reason the way he hit me I had my helmet pop off. I haven’t heard the end of that one yet. I’m sure when we’re older we’ll all still be hearing the stories of that,” said Dyllan.
Spencer has six goals and 20 points in 46 games with the Oceanic so far this season.
Scouts and TV hockey analysts say he just keeps getting better and better.
TSN’s Craig Button loves his on-ice maturity.
“I watched him last year in Rimouski as a 16-year-old player,” said Button. “The command that he has on the ice and the ability to really play the game in such a composed, smart manner.”
Riverview, N.B., hockey player Spencer Gill. (Courtesy: QMJHL)Button said Spencer’s growth from last year to this one has been significant.
“There’s no reason to believe that that growth isn’t going to continue on and you’re going to be watching somebody in the NHL for years to come,” said Button.
Neutral Zone QMJHL scout Craig Eagles said Spencer is flying up draft rankings.
“His hockey IQ is not doubt his strongest attribute. He thinks the game at the next level,” said Eagles. “Very, very cerebral player. Happy go lucky type guy and just phenomenal personality and character.”
Eagles as a lot of respect for all the Gills.
“They’re a hockey family through and through,” said Eagles.
Jamie said he and Melissa are proud of what all three boys have accomplished on the ice, but there’s more to it than just hockey.
“More proud as parents that they’re good boys,” said Jamie. “We have countless people come up and say no matter where they are in the rinks they take five minutes with their kids. They talk to adults and look them in the eyes and legitimately care about their kids and their journey.”
Spencer is expected to be back in the lineup for Rimouski Friday night when they host Val-d'Or.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
