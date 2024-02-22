Health PEI to get new CEO next month

More than two months after Health PEI’s CEO announced his resignation, the province’s health minister has revealed the person who will step into the role in a few weeks.

In a Wednesday news release from the province, Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane said Melanie Fraser will become CEO on March 11, taking over for interim CEO Corrine Roswell.

“I am excited to welcome Melanie Fraser, and her family, back to the East Coast. Her vision and expertise will benefit all Islanders as she works with the health authority to move our health system forward,” said Health PEI board chair, Diane Griffin, in the release. “I want to thank the former CEO, Dr. Michael Gardam and the Interim CEO, Corrine Roswell for their leadership and guidance over the past number of years and during this period of transition.”

According to the release, Fraser has served as the associate deputy minister for health in Ontario and oversaw projects such as the creation of the Ontario Health Agency, health human resources, and mental health and addictions.

“This is an exciting opportunity to have impact when it matters most and work alongside some of the most dedicated and compassionate people,” Fraser said in the release.

Last December, former CEO Dr. Michael Gardam announced his resignation partly due to his concerns over the University of Prince Edward Island’s medical school, citing a lack of consultation.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.