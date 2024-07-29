Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.

The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.

Nineteen-year-old Navjot Somal and his 23-year-old sister Harman Somal, along with their 23-year-old cousin Rasham Judge, were killed around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 2 in Mill Cove.

Police believe the crash occurred when the vehicle lost a tire, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway.

The three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene due to their injuries.

The driver went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The older brother of the two siblings has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to send the bodies of the three family members home to India.

Community member Harsimran Singh told CTV News on Monday they’re all hurting right now.

“Everyone is in deep grief right now after this incident. They were too, too young. They were only 23 at most and everybody is in deep grief right now,” said Singh.

Singh said he didn’t know the crash victims personally, but he does know the older brother.

“He’s in a big shock right now,” said Singh. “He’s not able to talk or discuss anything right now.”

The GoFundMe page states the 19-year-old was in Moncton on a study permit while the two women worked at a Moncton daycare.

As of early Monday evening, more than $75,000 had been raised.

The tragedy comes roughly six weeks after two Indian citizens from Moncton were killed in an accident at Gibson Falls in Elgin, N.B.

A 21-year-old man and 24-year-old man died at the popular swimming spot on June 11.

Singh said their deaths are still fresh on the minds of Indians living in the Moncton area.

“The boys were too, too young for the incident and now this,” said Singh. “It’s not good.”

Singh said the three family members who died on Saturday were being driven to Montreal.

“If these [accidents] keep happening, it’s going to be a big loss to the community, especially in Atlantic [Canada]. We are trying to build up our community and at the same time we’re losing people. It’s not good,” he said.

Singh said there are between 2,000-to-3,000 Indians living in the Greater Moncton area.

