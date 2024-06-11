Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed two people have died at a river at Gibson Falls.

Caledonia RCMP responded to a report of two people in medical distress at Gibson Falls off River Road in Elgin around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. They found a 21-year-old man in the river and tried life-saving measures. The man died at the scene due to injuries.

“A second 24-year-old man who also died at the scene as a result of his injuries was recovered from the water the next day (Tuesday) with the assistance of the RCMP’s underwater recovery team," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette. "Both individuals are citizens of India and at this time police do not believe criminality to be a factor in the deaths."

Elgin Fire Chief Kent Steeves told CTV News they received a call at 3:26 p.m. Monday for two people possibly in the water.

“Gordon Falls is a beautiful place. A lot of people like to come up for the beauty of the landscape, but it’s also a dangerous place,” said Steeves. “It’s high cliffs. Not a lot of access in and out.”

Steeves said there has been a few fatalities at Gordon Falls over the years.

“We’ve had many people hurt that we brought up out of there that were injured, but it’s been a few years since the last fatality,” he said. “It’s definitely dangerous.”

A popular swimming hole in Gibson Falls, N.B. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Steeves said firefighters from Sussex and Petitcodiac were also on scene Monday as well as the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick.

Ouellette said autopsies are scheduled for both men.

