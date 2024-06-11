ATLANTIC
More

    • Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP

    A popular swimming hole in Gibson Falls, N.B. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic) A popular swimming hole in Gibson Falls, N.B. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed two people have died at a river at Gibson Falls.

    Caledonia RCMP responded to a report of two people in medical distress at Gibson Falls off River Road in Elgin around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. They found a 21-year-old man in the river and tried life-saving measures. The man died at the scene due to injuries.

    “A second 24-year-old man who also died at the scene as a result of his injuries was recovered from the water the next day (Tuesday) with the assistance of the RCMP’s underwater recovery team," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette. "Both individuals are citizens of India and at this time police do not believe criminality to be a factor in the deaths." 

    Elgin Fire Chief Kent Steeves told CTV News they received a call at 3:26 p.m. Monday for two people possibly in the water.

    “Gordon Falls is a beautiful place. A lot of people like to come up for the beauty of the landscape, but it’s also a dangerous place,” said Steeves. “It’s high cliffs. Not a lot of access in and out.”

    Steeves said there has been a few fatalities at Gordon Falls over the years.

    “We’ve had many people hurt that we brought up out of there that were injured, but it’s been a few years since the last fatality,” he said. “It’s definitely dangerous.”

    A popular swimming hole in Gibson Falls, N.B. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

    Steeves said firefighters from Sussex and Petitcodiac were also on scene Monday as well as the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick.

    Ouellette said autopsies are scheduled for both men.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial

    Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News