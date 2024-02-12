Inquest ordered for worker death at N.B. generating station
A coroner’s inquest will look into the death of a worker at the Belledune Generating Station in New Brunswick more than four years ago.
According to a Monday news release from the province, Louis Gagnon died on Jan. 27, 2020, after suffering injuries at the Belledune Generating Station in Gloucester County.
The coroner’s inquest, which will be held from Feb. 20 to 23 at the Campbellton courthouse, will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts of Gagnon’s death. The jury will be able to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.
BREAKING ArriveCan app: Audit finds 'glaring disregard' for contracting, management practices
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Anger in N.L. after rental company links song 'Ise the B'y' with squealing livestock
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
Nearly half of women say they've experienced harassment, sexual assault at work
Nearly one-in-two women have reported experiencing harassment or sexual assault in the workplace during their career, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas during Sunday services
A woman’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch was unclear Monday, a day after the shooting sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services.
DEVELOPING Three people fall through ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario
Rescue crews are responding to reports of three people falling through ice on Charleston Lake on Sunday.
Shoppers turn to 'imperfect produce' as grocery prices rise
With prices soaring and budgets stretched, consumers are turning increasingly to so-called imperfect food to save on produce that a fresh crop of online grocers says is just as tasty — if a little gnarled.
Nor'easter forecast to pass south of N.S. Tuesday into Wednesday, bring up to 30 cm of snow
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Appeal Court sides with workers on Bill 124 challenge
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
Man dies month after being stabbed in downtown Toronto
The victim of an alleged stabbing in downtown Toronto last month has died in hospital, police say.
Calgary daycare temporarily closed after inspection discovers mouse droppings, cockroaches
A Calgary daycare was temporarily shut down Wednesday after health officials discovered mouse droppings and cockroaches inside.
Jonas Brothers coming to Calgary Stampede
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be making the trip this summer to perform at the Calgary Stampede, officials announced Monday.
WEATHER
WEATHER After Monday, Calgary's temps will remain below freezing until Saturday
Daytime highs in Calgary over the weekend were warmer than average, sitting between 4 C to 6 C. The maximum temperature on Monday will remain above seasonal, but that high of 2 C will also be the start of a cooler trend.
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
Quebec alcohol prices are going up -- with one exception
Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ, will be raising its prices in May. Wines priced at $15 or less will not go up in price.
-
Quebec cold case murder suspect chooses not to testify or present defence: lawyers
Lawyers for a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago will not present a defence.
Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Edmonton overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
Canada to help Chile battle wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on Highbury Avenue North
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue North in the early morning hours of Monday.
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday.
Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.
Monday morning fires causing road closures in Winnipeg
Winnipeg drivers might experience some disruptions to their Monday morning commutes as a pair of fires are causing road closures in the city.
Custodial staff at one Manitoba school division set to take strike action
Custodial staff members at one Manitoba school division are set to begin strike action next week.
WATCH LIVE Ottawa receives $176 million in federal funding for housing
The city of Ottawa will receive $176 million in new federal funding to help build much needed housing in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
Shots fired at Ottawa Catholic elementary school Sunday evening
Coun. Laine Johnson says police responded to reports of shots fired at St. Daniels Catholic Elementary School on Field Street Sunday evening.
Saskatoon police investigating after man injured in shooting
A shooting that saw an extended police presence in Saskatoon’s Riversdale area is currently under investigation.
Blades beat out Broncos for 8th straight win, seize playoff spot
The Saskatoon Blades have become the first Western Hockey League team (WHL) to acquire a spot in the postseason following a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
Shooting near Coquitlam Centre sparks large police presence
Coquitlam RCMP swarmed the outside of a Cactus Club Cafe late Sunday evening after a shooting.
How one locally owned business in B.C. is practising 'bad capitalism'
Dropping a token into a mason jar on the checkout counter at a pair of B.C. bookstores is a small gesture that has a big impact, according to the owner, who explains that it's just one of the ways the business has embraced "bad capitalism."
Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:
Moose Jaw man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested
A 25-year-old man from Moose Jaw wanted on a Canada wide warrant has been arrested.
Surveillance footage shows attempted arson at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.
Suspect vehicle in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run located, RCMP say
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Courtenay.
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island missing person was last seen more than a month ago, RCMP say
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help finding a person who was last seen more than a month ago.