    • Inquest ordered for worker death at N.B. generating station

    New Brunswick's Belledune coal-fired generating station is seen. New Brunswick's Belledune coal-fired generating station is seen.
    A coroner’s inquest will look into the death of a worker at the Belledune Generating Station in New Brunswick more than four years ago.

    According to a Monday news release from the province, Louis Gagnon died on Jan. 27, 2020, after suffering injuries at the Belledune Generating Station in Gloucester County.

    The coroner’s inquest, which will be held from Feb. 20 to 23 at the Campbellton courthouse, will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts of Gagnon’s death. The jury will be able to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

