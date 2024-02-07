Islanders warned about phone scam related to weekend snowstorm
The Charlottetown Fire Department is warning the public about a phone scam connected to the recent snowstorm.
According to a Wednesday news release from the City of Charlottetown, the scam involves a caller who claims to be fundraising for the fire department in response to the heavy snowfall in the region. The city says the fire department would never ask residents for direct financial donations.
“It’s disheartening that fraudsters are attempting to take advantage of our residents’ and businesses’ goodwill towards our community and CFD,” says Fire Chief Tim Mamye. “If we run a fundraiser, we make sure we publicize it through the local media and social media. You should never be discouraged from calling one of our fire stations to ask if we’re fundraising for anything; it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Anyone who receives suspicious phone calls is asked to contact police at 902-629-4172. If someone suspects a scam, they should stop all communication with the scammer immediately.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
U.S. funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
PM hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
