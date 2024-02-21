It’s a snap: Halifax Lego artist gains international attention
Zackary Steinman, like many people, played with Lego as a child in the 1970s. He later sold his sets, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to return to his roots, but this time he decided to not follow the instructions.
“I bought a set, tore it apart and built something else,” he said. ““I’m part owner of a bike shop in Halifax but on the side as a hobby — it’s actually become a little bit more of an obsession — I do Lego art.”
Steinman has created a bevy of original Lego masterpieces, taken inspiration from patterns in the world and online sources.
His work has caught the eye of international Lego art fans, which allowed his work to expand beyond Canada.
“Last February I got an email supposedly from Lego saying I was chosen to exhibit my art in Denmark, the home of Lego,” Steinman said. “I thought it was a joke but it turns out it wasn’t a joke. I was one of two Canadians to be chosen.
“I didn’t know this opportunity existed, but it’s like a dream come true. It’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since.”
A Halifax artist received international attention for his Lego creations. (Source: Facebook/Zachary Steinman)Steinman said one of the biggest compliment he receives is when people say his work isn’t made out of Lego.
“I was at some shows and people believed they were 3D printed objects and sometimes I have to partially disassemble them to prove it is Lego,” he said. “I love there are rules to follow as far as the way Lego works, but it’s about finding creative ways of doing it.
“You can almost do anything with Lego.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A pacemaker for the brain helped a woman with crippling depression. It may soon be available widely
Researchers say a treatment called deep brain stimulation could eventually help many of the millions of patients with depression that resists other treatments.
It's 'obvious' that rules weren't followed with ArriveCan development, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
How the Kremlin weaponized Russian history - and has used it to justify the war in Ukraine
In an effort to rally people around their world view, Russian authorities have tried to magnify the country’s past victories while glossing over the more sordid chapters of its history.
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
Rising backlog of landlord-tenant disputes causing tensions to boil over
A dispute that resulted in charges being laid against a landlord in Barrie last week is serving as an anecdote for just how dire the situation regarding unresolved cases is in Ontario.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not a mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
'I don't see why the public should pay': City councillor responds to speeding Toronto police cars
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Montreal
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
-
Multiple shots fired at home in Saint-Leonard
About a dozen gunshots were fired at a home in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Edmonton
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
-
Education, health care among 'range of issues' UCP government asked to address in upcoming Alberta budget
The head of the association representing 46,000 teachers in Alberta is calling on the province to help with growing classroom sizes and inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
'Cyber incident' takes down IT systems at Laurentian University
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
-
Fire at Elliot Lake landfill; residents warned air quality could be affected
Fire crews in Elliot Lake are currently dealing with a fire at the Elliot Lake landfill. Residents are being warned air quality could be affected.
London
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
-
Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summer
A political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Two possible routes to twin McGillivray available for public feedback
Two distinct options are on the table to improve traffic flows for McGillivray Boulevard in the RM of Macdonald.
Ottawa
-
Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
-
'Mr. Arnprior': Glenn Arthur dies at 72
The town of Arnprior is mourning the loss of community pillar Glenn Arthur, who died Feb. 16, 2024 at the age of 72.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway facing uncertain future due to warm weather trends
As warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Sask. baseball umpire remembered for sense of humour
The Saskatoon baseball community lost a member over the weekend — parent and umpire Heath Muggli has died.
Vancouver
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in Surrey
Video has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police Board
With several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
Regina
-
Sask. court rejects bid to take doctor back to trial on sexual assault charges
A Regina doctor who faced accusations of misconduct will not be heading back to trial, after Saskatchewan's highest court rejected an appeal from the Crown.
-
Saskatchewan's first ultrasound technician program launches
The first provincial Diagnostic Medical Synography, also known as ultrasound, Advanced Diploma program has been launched in Yorkton.
-
Province says dropping carbon tax led to inflation decrease in Sask.
Saskatchewan's inflation rate has dropped by 0.8 per cent since December – a fact the province says confirms the effectiveness of its plan to stop collecting the carbon tax.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD constable the ‘fall guy’ in corruption scandal, former officers claim
A former police board member and two retired officers are accusing the Victoria Police Department of letting one of its constables take the fall for a corruption scandal.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
B.C. woman wins $15K in damages for 'serious pain and suffering' caused by dentist
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.