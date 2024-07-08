Java Blend workers ratify collective agreement
After a boycott, a labour practice complaint and a settlement, workers at Java Blend in Halifax have a collective agreement.
According to the Service Employees International Union Local 2 (SEIU), employees and the business reached an agreement on Thursday and it was ratified later that day. The new agreement includes:
- paid bereavement leave
- paid sick leave for part-time and fulltime employees
- wage increases for every year of service
- a reduced probation period for fulltime (now 60 calendar days)
- a grievance procedure
- improved overtime rates
“We’re thrilled to have reached a strong collective agreement with Java Blend,” said Diego Mendez, national communications co-ordinator with SEIU, in an email. “SEIU Local 2 members are looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the employer and helping make this business a success.”
Last January SEIU filed an Unfair Labour Practice complaint against Java Blend, claiming the business terminated the employment of nine people “in retaliation for organizing a union” in the workplace.
Alex Lee, one of the owners of Java Blend, previously said the layoffs were a “financial necessity” for the business as it struggled to recover from COVID-19.
SEIU organized a boycott of Java Blend in late April and reached a settlement with the business in late May, withdrawing its labour complaint.
“This was a really long journey,” Cailen Pygott, a member of the organizing committee for workers at Java Blend, said in a previous interview. . “We had so much solidarity, we kept fighting and we won. We won more than we could have imagined. If we can do that, then anyone in this city and province can do that.”
A previous news release from SEIU said the union’s bargaining unit included Java Blend cafés on North and Sackville streets, the Cortado Tasting Room in Bedford, and the production and roaster warehouse on Borden Avenue in Dartmouth.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
Barcelona anti-tourism protesters fire water pistols at visitors
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
-
Thousands without power after outage in Scarborough
An outage in one Scarborough neighbourhood has left thousands of people without power late Monday afternoon.
-
Heat wave could come to an end as remnants of Hurricane Beryl arrive in GTA
The extreme heat being felt in the Greater Toronto Area could give way to cooler temperatures and torrential rainfall by mid-week due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Calgary
-
'I was scared': Testimony begins in trial for Calgary bar manager accused of sexual assault
A young woman testified Monday in the trial against her former boss, who is accused of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
-
24-year-old motorcyclist injured in Huntington Hills crash
Calgary police say a 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Huntington Hills on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high. As of 4 p.m., Edmonton has hit a high temperature of 32.3 C and that beats the previous July 8th record high of 32.2 C.
-
'It's not safe': Alberta Medical Association concerned with patient diversions for emergency surgery
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is drawing attention to what it says is a shortage of medical professionals needed to perform general surgeries across the province.
-
Advocates 'concerned' for vulnerable Edmontonians during heat wave
As temperatures soar in Edmonton, there are concerns for the city's vulnerable population.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
Meet Cody Diabo, Kahnawake's new grand chief
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has a new grand chief, after Cody Diabo won in an election on the weekend, defeating former council chief Gina Deer and incumbent grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
Ottawa
-
'It is very shocking:' Community reaction continues after brazen shooting death of Ottawa man
Workers and people who frequent the Hampton Park Plaza are seeking answers after 28-year-old Adam Abdullahi Elmi, who was fatally shot in the south end of Westboro last Friday evening.
-
Unhoused encampment sets up next to pro-Palestinian protest camp on uOttawa campus
As a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa moves into its ninth week, an increasing number of tents being used by people experiencing homelessness have started to spring up nearby.
-
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour in Ottawa
Remnants Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy and record-breaking rainfall to Ottawa this week as the storm moves across the southern U.S. on Monday.
London
-
Heavy rainfall expected in London, as hurricane Beryl blows through
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
-
Huron County agricultural manufacturer spreading 'nutrients' across North America
In a small non-descript welding shop in the Huron County village of Walton, Gary Sutcliffe and his employees are building some of the most precise manure management machines in the world.
-
Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
Barrie
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
OPP officer pleads guilty to accidental shooting in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Michael Walli pleaded guilty on Monday to accidentally shooting an 18-year-old man after a high-speed chase and risky takedown in Orillia two years ago.
-
Opioid alert issued after multiple drug poisonings, including one death
Public Health issued an Opioid Alert after one fatal and three non-fatal drug poisonings over the past five days, marking the seventh such alert since June 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Blind River man facing assault charges after allegedly punching another resident in the face
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Kitchener
-
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
Have neckties fallen out of favour?
Neckties used to be everyday attire for most professional men. These days they’re more of a fashion choice – and not the rule.
Windsor
-
Women's safety advocates amplify calls to address intimate partner violence after Walsh family deaths
The region is still hurting for members of the Walsh family. “I'm still reeling from seven months ago losing Janice Madison to IPV, and now we're adding Carly and her beautiful babies to that list as well,” said Lady Laforet, executive director of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.
-
‘The future is very bright’: Optimism abounds that Windsor's jobless rate will soon improve
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month and remains the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada. But, officials with Workforce WindsorEssex believe the region is heading in the right direction, suggesting the latest figures don't reflect the whole picture.
-
Pay to park and to power: Windsor converting parking spaces into EV charging locations
Windsor is converting parking spaces into electric vehicle charging locations.
Winnipeg
-
Artificial intelligence to scan for weapons at Health Sciences Centre
Artificial intelligence is coming to Manitoba's largest hospital in an effort to boost safety and stop weapons from getting inside.
-
Gas tax holiday could see extension
Manitobans have been saving money at the pumps since the beginning of the year, and there’s a chance those savings will continue even longer.
-
Intersection on Perimeter Highway could get new turn signal
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
Regina
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
-
Regina police seize $1.3 million in fentanyl, meth, cocaine
Regina police have put a sizeable dent in drug trafficking in the city — following an investigation that lead to the seizure of an estimated $1.3 million worth of narcotics.
-
Struble disappearance unsolved 20 years later
This week will mark 20 years since Estevan teen Courtney Struble went missing.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Vancouver
-
2 more women charged in armed robbery at B.C. jewelry store
Two more women have been charged in connection with a jewelry store robbery in B.C.'s Lower Mainland – which reportedly ended with the owner being shot four times.
-
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
-
Ticketmaster reports 'data security incident,' customers' personal information may have been stolen
Ticketmaster says it was the victim of a 'data security incident' and the information customers provide to the company may have been compromised.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.