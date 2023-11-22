Jurors at N.B. coroner’s inquest recommend more officer training for domestic violence calls
Jurors at a Saint John, N.B., coroner’s inquest say police officers responding to domestic violence calls should receive more training and more information before entering premises.
The two-day inquest into the death of Ryan Nowlan produced six recommendations from jurors, who heard testimony from 12 witnesses.
Nowlan, 39, was shot twice by RCMP officers on Dec. 31, 2021 inside a Kiersteadville home. An RCMP officer was injured during the incident.
Jurors heard testimony that Nowlan (who had a history of abuse and restraining orders) had physically attacked a woman inside the home just prior to the shooting.
Nowlan then took personal cell phones from both the woman and a child, who were able to escape by vehicle to the nearby RCMP detachment in Hampton.
Another child remained inside the residence. Nowlan threatened to burn the house down as the woman drove away.
The woman and two police officers returned to the home and successfully removed the other child, with the woman providing a key for entry. Officers then attempted to retrieve the cell phones taken by Nowlan, who would eventually be found in a small room holding a utility knife.
Cst. Christian Cunningham testified he fired a Taser twice at Nowlan, who continued to have control over the knife. Cst. Monique Sears, who is now retired, testified she shot Nowlan in the right shoulder.
Sears said Nowlan then lunged at her with the knife causing injury to her face, at which point Cunningham shot Nowlan in the abdomen. Nowlan lost all vital signs on the way to Saint John Regional Hospital by ambulance.
In their recommendations, jurors suggested more extensive and continual training for law enforcement in regards to domestic violence.
The jurors made a recommendation for all officers involved in a domestic dispute call to have adequate background knowledge on a suspect prior to entering the premises.
Jurors said persons with a history of restraining orders pertaining to domestic violence could be required to receive treatment by a mental health professional.
Jurors said when possible, further contact between victims and perpetrators in domestic disputes should be avoided, along with re-entry to potential high-threat areas to retrieve non-vital belongings.
Jurors also recommended better access to resources be available to victims of domestic disputes.
The case will now be reviewed by New Brunswick’s domestic violence death review committee.
A progress report on the status of each recommendation will be featured in the provincial coroner’s next annual report.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
