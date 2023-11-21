N.B. coroner’s inquest investigates 2021 shooting involving RCMP

Warning: This story contains details about domestic violence

A coroner's inquest into the death of a New Brunswick man fatally shot by police during a domestic violence call nearly two years ago is underway in Saint John.

Ryan Nowlan, 39, was shot twice by RCMP officers on Dec. 31, 2021 inside a Kiersteadville, N.B., home and died a short time later on the way to hospital. An RCMP officer was injured during the incident.

On Tuesday, a total of six witnesses testified during the inquest’s first day.

Jurors at the inquest heard audio of a woman making a distressed phone call shortly before the shooting from a landline phone attached to the Hampton, N.B., RCMP detachment.

The woman, who was living with Nowlan in the home at the time, had one of her children with her.

The woman testified that Nowlan woke up early on Dec. 31, 2021 and became violent.

The woman (who described the on-again, off-again relationship as “abusive”) testified Nowlan dragged her by her hair out of bed and choked her.

The woman said Nowlan then took her cell phone, along with a cell phone belonging to one of her children.

The woman testified that she managed to escape the residence with one child, but that her other remained in the house. As she was driving away from the residence in a vehicle, the woman said Nowlan yelled “he was going to burn the house down” if she went to the police.

The woman testified she then drove with one child to the closest RCMP detachment in Hampton.

"WE’RE JUST HERE TO GET STUFF, WE’LL DEAL WITH YOU TOMORROW"

Retired RCMP Cst. Monique Sears and Cst. Christian Cunningham were at the Hampton detachment Fredericton dispatch informed them about the phone call from outside their building.

Both Sears and Cunningham met the woman and child who were outside.

“I had personal knowledge of Ryan,” said Sears, making note of how she had responded to earlier harassment complaints from neighbours against Nowlan.

Sears said the woman had advised both officers that Nowlan had no access to weapons and may have already left the residence to hide in the woods, as he had done in previous situations.

“We discussed going into the house and (the woman) provided a key,” said Sears, mentioning that she felt entering in any other way could be deemed unlawful.

Sears and Cunningham entered the residence with the woman, who identified a closet where Nowlan could be hiding due to resistance when she tried turning the door handle.

“Our main focus was to retrieve the (child),” said Cunningham, which was successful.

Sears said the next goal was to retrieve the two cell phones taken by Nowlan, adding that she attempted to deescalate the situation by yelling “we’re just here to get stuff, we’ll deal with you tomorrow.”

Sears testified she was able to open the door identified by the woman and saw Nowlan standing on the other side of the closet wall yelling, “What are you doing in my house?”

Cst. Cunningham testified that he fired a Taser toward Nowlan which attached, knocking him off his feet.

Cst. Cunningham said he fired the Taser a second time because Nowlan was holding a utility knife, but that Nowlan got up.

“As he stood up he still had control over the knife,” said Cunningham, who then directed Sears to shoot Nowlan.

Nowlan was shot by Sears in the right shoulder, who then lunged at the officer punching her in the eye and cutting her face.

Nowlan was shot a second time by Cunningham in the abdomen causing him to fall to the ground, where paramedics would find him.

Sears said she later learned Nowlan died in the ambulance, causing her to become “hysterical.”

“I never went back to work,” she said. “I retired.”

The coroner’s inquest continues on Wednesday.

SUPPORT AVAILABLE

Confidential and free support is available for people experiencing violence.

In an emergency, call 911.

Chimo Helpline (New Brunswick): 1-800-667-5005

Beauséjour Family Crisis Resource Centre (New Brunswick): 506-533-9100 (daytime), 506-312-1542 (evening)

Crossroads for Women 24/7 Crisis Line (New Brunswick): 1-844-853-0811

Abuse and Violence Support Line (Nova Scotia): 1-855-225-0220

Island Help Line (Prince Edward Island): 1-800-218-2885

Family Violence Prevention Services Crisis and Support Line (Prince Edward Island): 1-800-240-9894