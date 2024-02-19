Man in hospital following shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers received a call of possible gun shots in the Catherine Street and Lahey Road area around 3:10 a.m. One injured person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a man was taken into custody a short distance away in Dartmouth.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.