ATLANTIC
More

    • Man in hospital following shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

    Share

    One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers received a call of possible gun shots in the Catherine Street and Lahey Road area around 3:10 a.m. One injured person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say a man was taken into custody a short distance away in Dartmouth.

    Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News