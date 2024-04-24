Maritime provinces among most expensive for higher education
As another academic year winds down for Maritime university students, many are watching their educational debt grow.
“My yearly tuition right now is $12,000,” says Mbali Dlamini, a Saint Mary’s University student from Toronto.
Debt can be even higher for international students as some are seeing yearly tuition increases of three-to-five per cent.
”At the time I started, my tuition was $25,000, around $27,000 per year and now it has been hiked up to $35,000,” says Dalhousie University engineering student Bhubindr Singh Sidhu. “I’ve spent more than $90,000, around $100,000 on three years of education and engineering, it’s getting expensive, more and more expensive.”
A student reads outside University of King's College. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)A Stats Canada study shows the most expensive provinces in the country to pursue higher education are in the Maritimes.
Prince Edward Island leads the way with students carrying $43,000 worth of debt upon graduation. Nova Scotia is second at just over $39,000. New Brunswick is fifth.
“We’re looking at a generation who is hugely burdened by this debt,” says Aideen Reynolds, Nova Scotia chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students. “For those of us who have been paying attention to higher education in Nova Scotia, this is not at all surprising. We’ve been at the highest tuition in the country or near the highest tuition in the country for like six years.”
She says educational costs are forcing some to make difficult decisions.
“Students are dropping out and not coming back, students are going part time because they can’t afford to be full-time,” she says.
Complicating matters even further is the current state of the job market.
“Everyone expects that we get good job opportunities after we are done with our studies but right now the economic situation and the job market is really down,” says Dalhousie student Daksh Singh.
The report also shows college tuition in Nova Scotia is the third highest in Canada, trailing only Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Anything to win': Trudeau says as Poilievre defends meeting protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
What is changing about Canada's capital gains tax and how does it impact me?
The federal government's proposed change to capital gains taxation is expected to increase taxes on investments and mainly affect wealthy Canadians and businesses. Here's what you need to know about the move.
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash
One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said Wednesday.
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their 'extremely dangerous' experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
Quebec nurse had to clean up after husband's death in Montreal hospital
On a night she should have been mourning, a nurse from Quebec's Laurentians region says she was forced to clean up her husband after he died at a hospital in Montreal.
7 surveillance videos linked to extortions of South Asian home builders in Edmonton released
The Edmonton Police Service has released a number of surveillance videos related to a series of extortion cases in the city now dubbed 'Project Gaslight.'
Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by U.S. to hit Russian-held areas, officials say
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Speed limits to increase on some sections of Ontario highways, province says
The Ontario government says it will be raising the speed limit along certain stretches of provincial highways soon, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
-
New condo sales in the Toronto area hit low not seen since financial crisis
New condo sales in the Toronto region dropped to the lowest quarterly total since the financial crisis in 2009 amid high interest rates and affordability issues, a new report has found.
-
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their 'extremely dangerous' experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
Calgary
-
'Disingenuous and misleading': Calgary mayor, province at odds over plan to lower utility bills
Calgary's mayor is sparring with the Government of Alberta over the rollout of new legislation meant to lower utility bills in Calgary.
-
Bell no longer a Calgary Stampede sponsor after nearly 20 years
Bell Canada, the parent company of CTV News, is no longer a sponsor of the Calgary Stampede.
-
Investigation leads to recovery of stolen truck, tilt deck and skid steer
Officers with Southern Alberta’s district crime reduction unit were investigating property crime in Mountain View County when they recovered a substantial amount of it.
Edmonton
-
7 surveillance videos linked to extortions of South Asian home builders in Edmonton released
The Edmonton Police Service has released a number of surveillance videos related to a series of extortion cases in the city now dubbed 'Project Gaslight.'
-
All Alberta wildfires to date in 2024 believed to be human-caused: province
There are 63 wildfires burning in Alberta's forest protection area as of Wednesday morning and seven mutual aid fires, including one in the Municipal District of Peace.
-
8.9% property tax approved by Edmonton council
Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec nurse had to clean up after husband's death in Montreal hospital
On a night she should have been mourning, a nurse from Quebec's Laurentians region says she was forced to clean up her husband after he died at a hospital in Montreal.
-
'Highly complex' work delays REM completion to West Island, North Shore
The completion of Montreal's Reseau express metropolitain has been postponed yet again.
-
Quebec grants $40 million for cleanup of Montreal Olympic Stadium after fire
The Quebec government has awarded the organization that manages Montreal's Olympic Stadium up to $40 million to pay for repairs and decontamination after a March 21 fire.
Ottawa
-
NCC buys golf course near Gatineau Park for $3.9 million
The National Capital Commission has purchased the old Dunnderosa Golf Course in Chelsea, Que., as part of its plan to acquire private properties in Gatineau Park.
-
City planning committee approves study into anti-renovictions bylaw
Councillors have approved a motion that would study the possibility of an anti-renovictions bylaw, which tenant advocates say would help to prevent frivolous evictions.
-
Ontario to increase speed limit on Hwy. 416 to 110 km/h
Beginning this summer, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
London
-
How do U.S. decisions about TikTok impact Canada?
U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will force TikTok to be sold or be banned in his country, but what does it mean for Canada?
-
'I think 110 is fast enough': Speed limit to increase on some sections of 400 series highways
The speed you travel on sections of 400 series highways in our region is increasing. The province says it will raise the speed limit to 110 km/h on multiple sections, including some in the London region.
-
London, Ont. natives help Knights carry perfect record into Conference Final series with Saginaw
The London Knights went out in the offseason and acquired the goaltender they believed could lead them to a championship. So far, so good as Michael Simpson is a perfect 8-0 in the post season.
Barrie
-
U.S. Marshals join search for Wasaga Beach kidnapping suspect
Deshawn Davis, one of Canada’s most wanted, is accused of the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Wasaga Beach January 12, 2022 and is the suspect in a nightclub shooting that took place May of last year.
-
Suspected remains of missing Thornbury man found six years after disappearance
It was mid-October 2018 when Eric Spencer was last seen in Honey Harbour, a full-scale search by the OPP for the then 60-year-old from Thornbury scaled back when the search came up empty.
-
Video surveillance footage reveals bizarre break-in at local vet hospital
Barrie Police laid charges on a man after video surveillance captured him breaking into a store and smashing the front glass door.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. lawyer who abandoned clients in child protection cases disbarred
A North Bay, Ont., lawyer who abandoned 15 clients – many of them child protection cases – has lost his licence to practise law.
-
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
-
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
Kitchener
-
Undisclosed project filming in Cambridge today
Expect delays on Queen Street in Cambridge today as film crew shoots in the area.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener
A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.
-
Grand River and St. Mary's hospitals could merge in 2025
Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital are looking to merge into a single new hospital organization by the spring of 2025.
Windsor
-
Essex concert series needs to pay its performers, say local musicians
If musicians are the sole focus of a commercial event, those performers should be paid for their efforts. That's according to a local musician who set up an online petition after the Town of Essex issued a call for artists to perform at their annual summer concert series for free.
-
Witnesses sought after Porsche and motorcycle collide
The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is looking for witnesses after a collision involving a motorcycle and a Porsche.
-
Man arrested after police seize $10,000 in drugs
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police seized $10,000 in illegal drugs.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government tables bill to end ban on homegrown recreational cannabis
Manitoba is planning to lift its ban on the home growing of recreational cannabis.
-
'I just wanted to stand out': Winnipeg Jets fan goes viral for wearing salmon shirt at Whiteout
A Winnipeg Jets fan found a unique way to stand out amid the Winnipeg Whiteout; he wore a salmon-coloured shirt.
-
Child dies following collision with trailer: Brandon police
A four-year-old child has died following a collision with a trailer in Brandon, Man.
Regina
-
Throwing star, crossbow found during Sask. RCMP searches at George Gordon FN, Punnichy
A throwing star and crossbow were among the seizures by police as part of a drug trafficking investigation on George Gordon First Nation and in Punnichy, Sask. last week.
-
Sask. police caught 454 impaired drivers in March: SGI
Saskatchewan police caught 454 impaired drivers around the province in March. Of those, 142 are facing Criminal Code charges and the other 312 faced licence suspensions, according to a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
-
Saskatchewan to update aging air tanker fleet beginning in 2025
The Government of Saskatchewan has purchased four re-purposed Dash-8 airliners to replace elements of its air tanker fleet in the next three years.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman fights to find out who had her apprehended for a psych. assessment
A Saskatchewan woman who was taken for an involuntary mental health assessment is entitled to find out who had her committed, a provincial court judge has ruled.
-
Punched, kicked, spat on: Saskatoon Transit workers call for help after violent assaults
The union representing the city’s bus drivers says violence against transit workers is out of control.
-
Saskatoon man turned himself in after violent stabbing
A 25-year-old Saskatoon man faces charges in relation to a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man in hospital on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 2 PT
LIVE @ 2 PT Fatal stabbing near White Rock promenade under investigation: RCMP
A homicide is under investigation in White Rock, B.C., marking the second stabbing near the waterfront promenade in a 48-hour period.
-
RCMP officers 'refused' to provide evidence to Crown to assist drug, firearms prosecution: report
Crown counsel was unable to approve "significant" drug and weapons charges stemming from an arrest in Quesnel, B.C., last year because the officers involved "refused to provide any evidence," according to a report from the province’s police watchdog.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Vancouver Island
-
Brothers Keepers gang member in B.C. sentenced to 11 years in prison
A member of the Brothers Keepers gang in British Columbia, which police describe as an 'extremely violent organized crime group,' has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges.
-
Mounties will not be charged in shooting death of B.C. Indigenous man
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
-
Vancouver Island man realizes childhood dream alongside Hollywood icon
To appreciate the two posters hanging in Stephen Campanelli’s laundry room, which he’s had for more than 40 years, you need to know he’s been a Clint Eastwood fan for even longer.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.