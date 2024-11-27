RCMP seek public's help in finding N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant

A Nova Scotia man is wanted on a provincewide warrant and the RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jared McNamara from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., is wanted for break and enter, as well as 10 counts of theft under $5,000.

Police describe McNamara as five-foot-six and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair. Police say he also goes by the last name McDonnell.

The force has released an image of McNamara in hopes it will help in locating him. Police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on McNamara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.