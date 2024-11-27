ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP seek public's help in finding N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant

    Thirty-seven-year-old Jared McNamara from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., is pictured in this handout photo from Nova Scotia RCMP. Thirty-seven-year-old Jared McNamara from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., is pictured in this handout photo from Nova Scotia RCMP.
    Share

    A Nova Scotia man is wanted on a provincewide warrant and the RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

    Thirty-seven-year-old Jared McNamara from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., is wanted for break and enter, as well as 10 counts of theft under $5,000.

    Police describe McNamara as five-foot-six and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair. Police say he also goes by the last name McDonnell.

    The force has released an image of McNamara in hopes it will help in locating him. Police say he should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on McNamara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News