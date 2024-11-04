Missing 77-year-old woman found safe: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says an elderly woman who was missing for a month has been found safe.

The 77-year-old was last seen walking on Beaverbrook Road in Grande-Digue in early October.

In a news release issued Monday, the RCMP said she was reported missing on Nov. 1. In an update Tuesday morning, the RCMP said she was reported missing on Monday. CTV News has reached out to the RCMP for clarification.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.