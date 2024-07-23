Moncton mural seeks to represent Atlantic Canada

Standing amidst a large crowd Tuesday morning, Atlantic Canadian artist Molly Margaret saw her work unveiled for the very first time when the curtain dropped outside of the Atlantic Lottery head office building in downtown Moncton.

“I work really small so then when I get to see these projects come to life and be life size, it’s so rewarding and it makes everything just so amazing,” said Margaret.

The Newfoundlander, who now lives in Halifax, is the winner of the Community Canvas initiative put on by the Atlantic Lottery.

The friendly competition saw 40 submissions from across all four provinces as local artists looked to win a chance to showcase their design in the downtown core for the next year.

“It’s really celebrating connection and inclusivity and making sure that everyone feels like they’ve been seen and represented and just showcasing that the Atlantic community is just so strong together,” Margaret said. “I always start with really bright and vibrant colours and then the concept kind of just came to me, like celebrating community. My favourite thing to illustrate is people. I find people are just so fascinating and making sure that everyone feels seen is really important to me.”

The concept was simple. Artists were asked to create an eye-catching design that captures what they love most about the region and they were also encouraged to emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I’m overwhelmed to tell you the truth. Today is the big reveal for me as well,” said marketing and communications manager Nancy L’Italien. “I’ve tried to keep away from seeing it and spoiling. I will tell you, the vibrancy that it brings to the downtown core is really something to be commended.

“The colours and the unity… I think really that being in Moncton, having so many newcomers to Moncton as well, I do feel like it’s very representative of bringing it all together and representing unity for us.”

L’Italien says the submissions went through a panel of judges who graded it based on quality of work, how it represented the region and how it relates to the core values of Atlantic Lottery like being a part of the community.

“We’re so happy and proud with the outcome and happy for Molly Margaret as well,” she said. “That was the ‘aha’ moment for me this morning to see the awe in her face when she saw the curtain drop as well. What this represents for her as an artist is really, it’s touching.”

Margaret says she worked with the same colour palate as the Atlantic Lottery logo, noting the colours are meant to play their own role.

“If these people driving by us get to, for even just a moment, see that bright colour and vibrancy, I think been my job is done if that brings them joy,” she said.

