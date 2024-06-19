More than 20K incidents of physical violence reported in N.S. schools

School-based violence is again in the spotlight in Nova Scotia.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts reviewed the recent auditor general’s report on preventing and addressing violence in Nova Scotia schools.

Witnesses include the deputy minister of education and early childhood development, as well as representatives from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP), the chair of the Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU).

“The NSTU is eager to collaborate on a decisive and urgent plan to address and prevent school violence and to make our schools safe for our teachers and their students,” says president Ryan Lutes.

Lutes notes 30 per cent of educators experience violence daily.

According to statistics provided by the province up to June 6, 20,346 incidents of physical violence have been reported across Nova Scotia.

Broken down by grade:

P-6 - 15,925

7-9 - 3,285

10-12 - 1,136

Auditor General Kim Adair has said those numbers are low due to a lack of reporting.

“Increasing school violence has become perhaps the single most pressing issue for our teachers. Children only have one chance to be kids. If they aren’t provided with safe and healthy learning environments, it can profoundly and negatively impact their development,” Lutes says.

The deputy minister of education says changes are coming, starting with a new student code of conduct.

Originally the plan was to have a new student code of conduct in place by 2025 but the timeline has been sped up. The goal is now to have a draft copy by the end of this coming September.

