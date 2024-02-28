N.B. Department of Justice, police evict 3 people from Saint John property

The New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, with help from the Saint John Police Force, removed three adults from a residence in the Port City due to reports of illegal drug activity earlier this month.

According to a Wednesday news release from the province, officers removed the adults at 872 McCavour Dr. on Feb. 15. The property remains under a community safety order and officers will continue to monitor it to ensure no illegal activity occurs.

Judges can issue community safety orders after they receive evidence of a property being “habitually used for a specified use adversely affecting a community or neighbourhood,” according to the release.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.