    • N.B. Department of Justice, police evict 3 people from Saint John property

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    The New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, with help from the Saint John Police Force, removed three adults from a residence in the Port City due to reports of illegal drug activity earlier this month.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the province, officers removed the adults at 872 McCavour Dr. on Feb. 15. The property remains under a community safety order and officers will continue to monitor it to ensure no illegal activity occurs.

    Judges can issue community safety orders after they receive evidence of a property being “habitually used for a specified use adversely affecting a community or neighbourhood,” according to the release.

