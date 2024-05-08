ATLANTIC
    N.B. government spends nearly $1M on perishable food rescue centre

    Alex Boyd, Greener Village food bank chief executive officer. (Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic) Alex Boyd, Greener Village food bank chief executive officer. (Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic)
    The New Brunswick government is spending close to $1 million to get a perishable food rescue centre in Fredericton off the ground.

    According to a news release from the province, Greener Village is working to create a centre to freeze and house close-to-expired food, distributing them to more than 70 organizations in New Brunswick.

    The provincial government is spending $489,000 on renovations of Greener Village’s building, including a learning kitchen expansion and greenhouse improvements. The government is also putting $496,310 towards construction of the new centre.

    “Food insecurity is no longer a problem that only affects a small percentage of the population of New Brunswick,” said Greener Village CEO Alex Boyd in the release. “The ripple effect of food insecurity is being felt across our province, and we urgently need to identify new and innovative solutions to solve this problem.

    “By coming together to make this perishable food rescue centre possible, we will be able to distribute over $4 million in food each year to New Brunswickers who need it most.”

