N.B. health app lets users share medical information out-of-province

New Brunswick’s health information app now lets users share summaries of their medical information with professionals outside of the province.

According to a news release from the provincial government, MyHealthNB lets people provide information on their medications, immunizations and laboratory and medical imaging tests with health professionals who can’t access New Brunswick’s electronic health records system.

“With MyHealthNB, we aim to empower patients, providing them more control over their own health-care information,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in the release. “We are the first province in Canada to allow our residents to create their own patient summary and decide when and with whom to share it.”

