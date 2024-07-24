ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. health app lets users share medical information out-of-province

    Undated photo of a person using a cell phone. (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels) Undated photo of a person using a cell phone. (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels)
    Share

    New Brunswick’s health information app now lets users share summaries of their medical information with professionals outside of the province.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, MyHealthNB lets people provide information on their medications, immunizations and laboratory and medical imaging tests with health professionals who can’t access New Brunswick’s electronic health records system.

    “With MyHealthNB, we aim to empower patients, providing them more control over their own health-care information,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in the release. “We are the first province in Canada to allow our residents to create their own patient summary and decide when and with whom to share it.”

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News