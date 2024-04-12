ATLANTIC
    • N.B. man pleads guilty to damaging home with stolen excavator

    A 28-year-old man already serving three years in prison for assault charges has pleaded guilty to damaging a New Brunswick home with a stolen excavator.

    According to an RCMP news release, Thomas Quinn Doiron, was charged with multiple offences in the Sussex area, including attempted arson and aggravated assault, in August 2022. In September that year, he pleaded guilty to:

    • break and enter
    • attempted arson
    • aggravated assault
    • uttering threats
    • theft under $5,000
    • driving while prohibited

    Doiron received a three-year prison sentence for the offences.

    Police learned Doiron had stolen and excavator and used it to damage a house and private property in the Wards Creek area on July 11, 2022. Doiron also stole a firearm from the residence.

    Doiron was charged with mischief over $5,000 and breaking and entering a residence to steal a firearm in February. On April 4, Doiron pleaded guilty to the charges and received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and a lifetime firearms prohibition.

