    • N.B. nurses union signs new collective agreement

    Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves and New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet sign a new collective agreement for nurse managers and supervisors. (Source: New Brunswick government) Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves and New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet sign a new collective agreement for nurse managers and supervisors. (Source: New Brunswick government)
    More than 250 nurse managers and supervisors signed a new collective agreement with the New Brunswick government on Tuesday.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, the New Brunswick Nurses Union signed the agreement, which includes a 12.5 per cent wage increase over four years, retroactive to January 2024.

    “I want to offer my thanks to everyone involved in getting this agreement across the finish line,” said Ernie Steeves, minister of Finance and Treasury Board, in the release. “Negotiations like this can be challenging, but the agreement signed today is proof that, when done in good faith, we can have a positive outcome.”

    The union agreed to a tentative deal on Aug. 30 and voted to ratify it on Sept. 12. The past collective agreement expired last December.

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

