N.B. police dog tracks down traffic stop suspect

A New Brunswick police dog tracked down a man who fled from police within 15 minutes earlier this month.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers tried to stop a vehicle at a check stop in Sillikers around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, but the driver allegedly fled the scene when police requested he roll down his window.

Police say they found the vehicle, which the driver crashed into a ditch before he fled into the woods on foot. Police dog Klue, along with Sgt. Michel Litalien, quickly tracked down and arrested the 46-year-old suspect.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.