N.B. reaches tentative deal with Crown prosecutors union

    The New Brunswick government says it has struck a tentative collective agreement with the union representing the province’s Crown prosecutors.

    In May, prosecutors voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if the current round of contract talks broke down. The New Brunswick Crown Prosecutors Associated said in a previous news release the criminal justice system suffers from retention and recruitment problems.

    In a news release, the province said the details of the agreement will be confidential until it is ratified.

    The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents roughly 115 prosecutors in New Brunswick.

    -With files from The Canadian Press

