    • N.B. spending $4M for Parlee Beach stormwater system

    Parlee Beach Provincial Park is pictured in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic) Parlee Beach Provincial Park is pictured in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
    The New Brunswick Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture is spending $4 million on a new stormwater collection system for Parlee Beach Provincial Park.

    According to a news release from the province, the project will involve the installation of water collection and UV purification system and the dredging of the tidal pond and inlet.

    “Parlee Beach Provincial Park is a well-known and world-class attraction for tourists and New Brunswickers,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace in the release. “We will do our due diligence as a province to ensure the safety of area residents and visitors.”

    The work during the summer will be focused on the pumping facility, which the release says will not significantly impact park access.

