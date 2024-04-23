N.B. woman who raised awareness of dangers of radon gas dies

A New Brunswick woman who raised awareness about the dangers of radon gas after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis last year has died.

According to NB Lung, Angela Lea died last week. The Havelock, N.B., woman never had a cigarette in her life and the cause of her diagnosis was the naturally-occurring radon gas in her home of 26 years.

“Hopefully my husband is not affected. He’s already had a chest X-ray and he’s going to have a C-T on his lungs. For me, I have two children and the fact that they played in the basement where it’s the worst breaks my heart and just hopefully they got out of here before it’s too late for them,” Lea told CTV News Atlantic in an interview last November.

Melanie Langille, president and CEO of NB Lung, said the group has set up Angela’s Allies, a community fund to raise money for people facing financial barriers to radon testing and mitigation.

“NB Lung is forever grateful for Angela's courage and selflessness in sharing her story,” the organization said in a social media post. “We will carry her with us as we continue to raise awareness and advocate for supports for mitigation so that in the future, we never lose an amazing person like this again.”

-With files from Derek Haggett

