    • N.S. company Maritime Launch, Canadian government agree to launch U.S. technology into space

    Maritime Launch president and CEO Stephen Matier is joined by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway (right) and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (left) for a spaceport agreement announcement in Halifax on Aug. 2, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic) Maritime Launch president and CEO Stephen Matier is joined by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway (right) and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (left) for a spaceport agreement announcement in Halifax on Aug. 2, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
    Canada and the United States recently reached an agreement to launch American space objects like vehicles and satellites from Canadian soil.

    At a news conference Friday in Halifax, Sean Fraser, minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, said the partnership will benefit the space sector in Canada and help grow the economy.

    “The achievements in Canada’s space sector have long been an inspiration for all Canadians,” said Fraser. “Maritime Launch, here at home in Nova Scotia, is a tremendous example. I am proud to stand with them today as we take this huge step forward – a step that will bring new economic opportunities, create new jobs, support national security and encourage innovation and research.”

    Maritime Launch is building Canada’s only commercial spaceport. It is located near Canso, N.S., where work has been ongoing since 2016 to get the spaceport business off the ground.

    President and CEO of Maritime Launch Stephen Matier knew they needed to create new partnerships and build opportunities south of the border, noting U.S. partners were always a key part of the plan.

    “This bilateral treaty, when in force, will be critical to building a thriving space sector in Canada,” said Matier. “As Canada continues to expand its presence in space exploration and satellite launches, securing and maintaining relationships with key international partners like the United States is crucial for sustained growth and success.”

    Negotiations between Canada and the United States began two years ago and wrapped up with a Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA), which protects U.S. space technology that can be launched into orbit from the Maritime Launch site.

    The spaceport is in the riding of Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, who says the agreement is a major milestone for both Maritime Launch and the local economy.

    “Cape Breton—Canso is currently at the forefront of so many emerging industries and economic opportunities, and today we move closer toward the final frontier: commercial spaceflight,” said Kelloway. “We are proud to be home to Canada’s first commercial spaceport, and our government is proud to announce this agreement with the United States to expand our nation’s capabilities within this new sector.”

    According to the federal government, the Canadian space sector contributed more than $2.8 billion to the GDP and counted for 11,600 jobs in 2021.

    More details to come…

