N.S. lacrosse pioneer wins national award

The late Wayne Finck, who helped develop lacrosse in Nova Scotia for half a century, is the 2024 recipient of the Lester B. Pearson award.

According to a news release from Lacrosse Canada, the award goes to people who made “outstanding contributions to sportsmanship and distinguished leadership to the game of lacrosse.” The first award was handed out in 1973.

The release says Finck, who died in 2020, helped build lacrosse in Atlantic Canada as a player in the National Lacrosse League in the 1970s, as president of Lacrosse Nova Scotia and as the commissioner of the Metro Minor Lacrosse League in Halifax from 2000 to 2010.

"Wayne’s determined efforts were a significant influence, directing all future lacrosse development in Nova Scotia," the release says. "No person accomplishes success independently or without the participation of many others who share the same vision. Without question, Wayne was the catalyst behind the growth and success of Nova Scotia lacrosse."

Finck was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in 2008.

