N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash

A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, police, fire, and emergency responders attended the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 214 around 9:26 a.m. They learned a semi-tractor trailer and a black Ford F-350 had collided with each other.

The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old man from Dutch Settlement, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old Moncton, N.B., driver of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and Highway 214 was expected to be closed for several hours on Thursday.

