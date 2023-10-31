N.S. man to be charged with first-degree murder after alleged hit and run

A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a hit and run on Shrewsbury Road in Cole Harbour around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. They learned a Good Samaritan was helping a woman who was being held against her will in a Mercedes.

The man in the vehicle, who was known to the victim, struck her with a car before fleeing the scene. The 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she later died.

The Good Samaritan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the 33-year-old driver near Highway 7 and Lake Major Road around 6 p.m. Monday after issuing a dangerous person emergency alert.

Police say the man will be charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order (four counts) when he appears in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing.