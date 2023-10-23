N.S. NDP bill forbidding pet-free rental clause sparks debate

Amid a chronic housing shortage in Nova Scotia, the NDP’s newly-tabled bill called the ‘Family Pet Renter Protection Act,' which would forbid landlords from having pet-free rentals, has sparked a new debate.

“Right now in the middle of a housing crisis, I think all efforts need to be focused on helping people find homes they can afford,” said NDP leader, Claudia Chender.

Nova Scotia has a one-per cent rental vacancy rate, with some units that do not allow pets.

The bill, which was introduced on Oct. 18, is modelled after Ontario’s legislation in their Residential Tenancy Act.

However, the Province’s Investment Property Owners Association (IPOANS) said removing the ability for landlords to enforce pet-free rentals is much more complex.

“I’ve been fielding calls from renters who are deeply concerned about the prospect of a law making rental buildings pet-friendly. They deliberately opted for no-pet building due to health and safety,” Kevin Russell, president of IPOANS.

Two-thirds of Nova Scotian’s have pets. Chender said they are hearing more rentals are turning into pet-free homes.

“We hear many stories from people every day who are told that, ‘In the next period of time our building will no longer be pet-friendly,’ and so then people have to decide to either surrender their pet,” she explained. “We’re hearing from animal welfare providers that that is happening at an alarming rate.”

IPOANS said that they have not seen any evidence of this being the case. Instead, the association said across the country the surge in pets being returned to shelters was due to post-COVID pet regret or fatigue. Russell said Nova Scotia cannot be an anomaly and go against the trend happening across the country.

“There is a process in place for resolving these issues known as the Nova Scotia Residential Tenancies program. However, residential tenancies statistics do not indicate a surge in filings despite the wealth of anecdotal evidence suggesting a significant problem here. The statistics just don’t bear this out,” said Russell.

Some locals in the Halifax-area said the NDP’s bill needs to be introduced.

“We definitely shouldn’t be discriminating against people having a pet. It’s hard enough to find a place to rent for people without pets but I know it’s very hard for people especially with dogs in the city to find a place,” said Rowan Murphy.

Another local said people need their pets and that finding a place with one is extremely difficult. “My little guy, he’s a member of my family. I would never be able to choose.”

For now, the bill is in its first reading.

