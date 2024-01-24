N.S. seeks feedback on possible black bear hunt in the spring

The Nova Scotia government is seeking public feedback on a black bear hunt pilot program that would run this May and June.

According to a Wednesday news release, Nova Scotia is the only province with a black bear population and no spring bear hunt. The pilot hunt would let the government collect data that could inform future hunts.

The proposed hunt would only be open to Nova Scotia residents and participants would need a bear hunting licence. The annual bear hunting bag limit of one bear would not increase for the spring hunt and hunters could only go after male and female bears without cubs.

The online survey is open until Feb. 24.

