ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. seeks feedback on possible black bear hunt in the spring

    FILE: A black bear is seen in an undated Shutterstock image. FILE: A black bear is seen in an undated Shutterstock image.
    Share

    The Nova Scotia government is seeking public feedback on a black bear hunt pilot program that would run this May and June.

    According to a Wednesday news release, Nova Scotia is the only province with a black bear population and no spring bear hunt. The pilot hunt would let the government collect data that could inform future hunts.

    The proposed hunt would only be open to Nova Scotia residents and participants would need a bear hunting licence. The annual bear hunting bag limit of one bear would not increase for the spring hunt and hunters could only go after male and female bears without cubs.

    The online survey is open until Feb. 24.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News