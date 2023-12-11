N.S spends $1M to move beach road away from coast

A 500-metre stretch of road near Lawrencetown Beach in Nova Scotia that has been heavily damaged by storms will be moved away from the coast.

According to a Monday news release, the section of Route 207, which has been “damaged significantly” by storm surge and pounding surf, will be removed and relocated farther away from the coastline.

The province is spending $1,020,668 on the project, which is expected to start in early 2025.

"We know the frequency of storms is increasing and we need to make sure this highway remains safe for the community," said Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and MLA for Eastern Shore, in the release. "This investment will improve a section of highway that is often breached by pounding waves and surf during storms so that it can remain open to traffic, including emergency vehicles, while minimizing any economic impact."

The section of road in the project rests between the MacDonald House and the west entrance to Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park. The new road is expected to reduce the need for costly repairs.

