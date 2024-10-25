Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.

The schools will be built in Dartmouth, Armdale and Bedford and grow the combined school capacity by more than 800 students, according to a provincial news release.

The new schools are:

a pre-primary to Grade 6 school in Armdale to replace John W. Macleod - Fleming Tower School (currently two buildings)

a replacement pre-primary to Grade 8 Shannon Park Elementary School in Dartmouth

a pre-primary to Grade 6 school in Bedford to replace Sunnyside Elementary’s Fort Sackville and Eaglewood Drive school sites (currently two buildings)

“I’m very excited to be adding even more school capacity in HRM by investing in three modern, accessible schools with space for more students to learn,” said Becky Druhan, minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in the news release.

“We’ve heard from and listened to parents. Now, with these replacement schools, we are supporting the well-being and success of the next generation of Dartmouth, Armdale and Bedford students.”

The three replacement schools are new additions to the government’s five-year school capital plan.

The province says the plan already included seven new Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) and two Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) schools in HRM.

The next steps for government is to identify sites for the new schools. Once sites are recommended by the Department of Public Works, site information will be shared with school communities.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.