What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss today's show? Here are three things to watch from CTV Morning Live on Oct. 25, 2024:

Our very own Katie Kelly tees up the entertainment scene for the next few months, as Gerry Dee gets set to make a Canadian tour.

Katie also tells us which Jonas brother knows places in our neck of the woods, before the band plays the Grey Cup half-time show in November.

The QEII Home Lottery early-bird deadline is Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. The prize? A fully-furnished cottage!

Katie Kelly gives us a tour of what could be your perfect getaway.

For the last three years, Canon Beazley has raised over $50,000 to date for the IWK, by putting on his “House of Doom.”

After spending time at the IWK Health Centre for cancer treatment back in 2020, Beazley gives the community a reason to get scared silly, while giving back to those in need.