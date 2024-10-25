N.S. RCMP arrest three amid firearms, crossbows seizure

Three people from Nova Scotia are facing dozens of weapons-related charges after police seized firearms from a Tantallon home on Wednesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on the 12700 block of Peggy’s Cove Road as part of an investigation, according to an RCMP news release. They arrested Jedidiah Langille, 30, Dean Richardson, 51, and Trena Whittier, 54, at the scene.

Police also seized:

four crossbows

two prohibited firearms

a restricted firearm

ammunition

The three suspects were charged with 26 criminal code offences, including but not limited to:

possession of a prohibited firearm

possessing a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence

possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose

possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm

possessing a weapon (crossbow) for a dangerous purpose

Police say Langille faces an additional 16 charges in connection to a court-ordered firearms prohibition, including but not limited to:

possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

possessing a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order

Langille and Richardson appeared in court on Thursday. Whittier was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

