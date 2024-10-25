N.S. RCMP arrest three amid firearms, crossbows seizure

ATLANTIC
    Three people from Nova Scotia are facing dozens of weapons-related charges after police seized firearms from a Tantallon home on Wednesday.

    Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on the 12700 block of Peggy’s Cove Road as part of an investigation, according to an RCMP news release. They arrested Jedidiah Langille, 30, Dean Richardson, 51, and Trena Whittier, 54, at the scene.

    Police also seized:

    • four crossbows
    • two prohibited firearms
    • a restricted firearm
    • ammunition

    The three suspects were charged with 26 criminal code offences, including but not limited to:

    • possession of a prohibited firearm
    • possessing a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence
    • possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose
    • possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm
    • possessing a weapon (crossbow) for a dangerous purpose

    Police say Langille faces an additional 16 charges in connection to a court-ordered firearms prohibition, including but not limited to:

    • possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
    • possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
    • possessing a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order

    Langille and Richardson appeared in court on Thursday. Whittier was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

