New Brunswick officials expecting a busy wildfire season, a repeat of last year

New Brunswick's environment minister says officials are bracing for a wildfire season every bit as "horrific" as last year.

Mike Holland says the province's 10-year average is 246 fires per year, with 4.5 square kilometres of forest burned, but while the number of fires last year was below average, they were far more destructive, torching 8.6 square kilometres.

He says 202 of the 209 wildfires last year were caused by humans, while seven were caused by lightning.

Roger Collet, a wildfire prevention officer, says the government has 143 trained firefighters in the province who are ready to battle blazes this season.

In terms of resources, he says last year the province had six aircraft to carry water while this year it has eight.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday that the latest spring fire forecast suggests that a combination of above-average temperatures and limited rain and snow have left drought-like, tinderbox conditions across much of the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

