ATLANTIC
More

    • New Brunswick officials expecting a busy wildfire season, a repeat of last year

    Share

    New Brunswick's environment minister says officials are bracing for a wildfire season every bit as "horrific" as last year.

    Mike Holland says the province's 10-year average is 246 fires per year, with 4.5 square kilometres of forest burned, but while the number of fires last year was below average, they were far more destructive, torching 8.6 square kilometres.

    He says 202 of the 209 wildfires last year were caused by humans, while seven were caused by lightning.

    Roger Collet, a wildfire prevention officer, says the government has 143 trained firefighters in the province who are ready to battle blazes this season.

    In terms of resources, he says last year the province had six aircraft to carry water while this year it has eight.

    Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday that the latest spring fire forecast suggests that a combination of above-average temperatures and limited rain and snow have left drought-like, tinderbox conditions across much of the country.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News